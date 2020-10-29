1/1
Burlington - Brian K Croteau Sr., 58, of Burlington, Vermont, son of Patricia E Maynard and Norman Palmer Sr. passed away unexpectedly on October 24th, 2020. He was born on November 17th, 1961.He survived by his children: son Brian Croteau Jr. (fiancée Erika Hamlin), and two grandsons, Hunter and Gavin Croteau, daughter Cassaundra Croteau (partner Jacob Gokey), and grandson Jacob Croteau-Gokey and daughter Briaunna Croteau. He spent most of his life with the mother of his children, Peggy Miller. He leaves his siblings: Terral Croteau (wife Laura), Nelida Willette (husband George Jr.), Norman Croteau Sr., Francis Brooks (wife Bonnie), Melody Loiselle (husband Alfred) and half-brother Norman Palmer Jr. Brian leaves numerous lifelong friends, whom he dearly loved, as he befriended everyone that needed a helping hand. He was predeceased by his father Norman Palmer, mother Patricia Maynard (husband Gilbert), and brother Christopher Croteau. Private arrangements have been made through Boucher and Pritchard of Burlington. If you wish to donate to his funeral expenses please go to: GoFundMe.com and search Brian Croteau Sr. Funeral Expenses. A private celebration of life will be announced at a later date.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
