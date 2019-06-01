|
Brian L. DeGuise
Burlington - Brian L. DeGuise, 57, died unexpectedly on May 20, 2019. He was born in Burlington on March 11, 1962 the son of Adrian and Yvonne (Boucher) DeGuise.
Brian loved fishing, cooking, playing cribbage and doing carpentry work. He was known for his infectious laugh and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by two sons, Tyler DeGuise and Casey DeGuise; and his grandchildren, Tyler Jr., Anastasia and Annamaria, and Kairi; his mother, Yvonne; his siblings Sherry (Douglas) Shepard, Kim (Anthony) Nichols and Eric DeGuise and his son Harold. Brian is also survived by his fiancee Rita Westfall-Mayes; several nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles and cousins; and a special friend Michael Walker.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the VFW Howard Plant Post 782, 176 South Winooski Ave, Burlington on Saturday June 8 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 1, 2019