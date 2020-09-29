Brian L. Latuch
Milton - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Brian L. Latuch Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home with his loving wife and family members by his side. Along with his wife, friends, family, and physicians, Brian fearlessly fought a nearly three year battle with Glioblastoma.
Brian was born on May 19, 1963, in Burlington, the son of Ernest and Phyllis (Bruneau) Latuch.
He was raised in Westford, graduated from Essex Junction High School and attended Wyoming Tech. Growing up he learned that hard work, attention to detail and dependability were the way to achieve whatever he wanted or needed. Brian wanted to attend Wyoming Tech after graduation from high school. Brian worked hard to earn the money for tuition and was able to achieve his goal of graduation from trade school.
Along the way, Brian developed a love of stock car racing. Brian began hanging around Fairfax Salvage where Robbie Crouch's race car was maintained in the early '80s. In the beginning, he was just a fly on the wall, however, before he knew it he was under the hood putting in a motor, surprised that someone would give such a huge responsibility to a kid. It didn't take long for people to notice Brian's abilities and willingness to do whatever needed being done.
Prior to his full-time career building and maintaining race cars, Brian worked for Rolland Pidgeon driving a bus and assisting with bus maintenance and as a mechanic at Tom Mayo's Subaru dealership. This is where Brian met Rick Gonyon.
Upon returning from Wyoming Tech Brian began working with Rick and Phil Gerbode maintaining race cars for Mike Row, winning the Oxford 250 in 1984. Brian would later go on to work on Bobby Dragon's race cars owned by Moe Brown.
In 1989 Brian joined up with Karl Osha to once again build and maintain race cars for Robbie Crouch. In 1990 Glen Wright Motor Sports was formed with Robbie Crouch as the driver and Brian and Karl as the Crew Chiefs. That year they won the ACT Tour Championship. Brian would remain at Glen Wright Motorsports until 1992, fulfilling his dream of working on race cars for a living in 1991.
In 1993 Brian briefly built and maintained race cars for Derek Lynch from Ontario Canada, again racing on the ACT Tour.
The following year Brian, along with Karl, were hired by Steve Griswold to build and maintain race cars driven by Brad Leighton. In 1995 the team won the ACT Championship. In 1996 the team moved on to race on the Busch North circuit where they won the Rookie of the Year title that same year. In 1999 and 2000 the team won back to back championships. In 2003 Mike Stefanik took over piloting the race cars.
At the end of 2004, Grizco Racing moved south forcing Brian to get what he referred to as a "real job" at Hazelett Corporation. He formed many everlasting friendships there and took great pride in the product he helped manufacture. Through the years Brian developed a deep friendship with race car driver Jean Paul Cyr and his family. This is where Brian met the love of his live Cindy Littlefield. On November 8, 2004, Brian married Cindy in Las Vegas while on their way to an All-Star race in California where Grizco Racing was competing. Their shared love of racing and Las Vegas made this pit stop seem appropriate.
In 2014 Brian joined Todd Stone's race team where they would race Pro Stocks and Late Models throughout New England and New Smyrna FL. Over these years a great friendship was built between Brian and the Stone family.
Brian's love of racing and racers lead him to start Pardbrothers Racing, a race car parts business. This allowed Brian to do what he loved which was sharing his knowledge with whoever's ear he could bend. He always answered calls for advice regardless of when or who was calling.
Brian's other loves were hockey, slot machines, motorcycle riding, camping, and mowing the lawn. Brian always looked forward to their annual trip to Las Vegas with dear friends Jane and Michelle Dragon. Brian used to always say when he was done racing he was going to become a race fan and that he did. Over the past three years, he and his wife traveled to Charlotte, Bristol, Dover, Texas, and Loudon where they enjoyed the complete fan experience.
In addition to his wife Cindy Latuch of Milton, Brian is survived by fur babies Dennis and Greg, his sisters Joni Latuch-Lyman and her husband Steve of South Royalton VT, Ann Marie Latuch-Covato and wife Eileen of Fl., and Valerie Crevier and husband Shawn of MI; brothers John Latuch and his wife Andrea of Fl., David of White River Jct., his father and mother-in-law Charlie and Nancy Littlefield of Milton, his sister-in-law Kathy MacKrell and her husband Bill of VA, his brother-in-law Scott Littlefield of Cambridge and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Phyllis Latuch and his sister-in-law Laurie Ann Littlefield Letourneau.
The family would like to thank the following: Doctor Alissa Thomas, Doctor Carl Nelson, Jean Sheehey RN, and the wonderful women in the Radiation Department at UVMC; Doctor Annick Desjardins and her nurses at the Duke Cancer Center in Durham, NC; and the wonderful LNAs, nurses, and social workers from UVMC Home Health and Hospice. Their care, compassion, and optimism was both inspiring and uplifting. Cindy would also like to thank her sister Kathy for being at her side and helping care for Brian the last 6 weeks.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 3:00 to 7:00 pm in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 6th at 10:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski. Due to COVID restrictions, there is limited seating at the Church. Those wishing may just attend the graveside service at approximately 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to CaringBridge, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 6032, Albert Lea MN 56007-6632 or www.caringbridge.org
.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com