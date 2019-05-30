|
|
Brian P. Landry
Colchester - Brian passed away peacefully on May 27th, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a courageous fight against cancer. Brian was born to Clayton and Pauline Landry in 1961 and was the youngest of 3 children. Brian attended Mallets Bay and Colchester schools where he was a lifelong resident. Brian is survived by his son Tyler Landry of Colchester, his sister Kathy Eastman of South Burlington, sister in law Debbie Landry of NH, his nephews Jason and Nate Eastman and their families, his Uncle Norman Landry of Milton, Aunt Gladys Landry, Aunt Eva Willette of Essex, Aunt Carline Landry of Malletts Bay, and many cousins who he enjoyed immensely. Brian was a dedicated family man devoted to his son Tyler in assuming the dual roles of parenthood. He was a very proud father and spoke highly of Tyler in every conversation.
He was an avid lover of the outdoors and enjoyed working with his hands. He was preceded in death by his Father Clayton and Mother Pauline of Colchester, VT and his brother (best friend, confidant, mentor) George Landry of Essex, many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Brian's biggest pleasures in life were his family, his 17 years in the Mallets Bay Fire Department, his 11-year participation in the Big Chill event for the Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont, his employment with Gauthier Trucking, and his participation in St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Colchester.
Brian's family would like to give special thanks to Mrs. Bette Lehneman (former mother in law) for years of friendship and family, Dr. Jenn Smith (former sister in law) for always being there with love and support, Mr. Jack Lehneman and Mr. Jim Lehneman (former brothers in law) for many years of friendship and support. Mr. Dan Landry for many years of support and friendship, all his neighbors and friends of many years for their love and friendship. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 31st from 4-7 pm and a funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 10 am at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Prim Rd on Colchester with a reception to follow. A family and friends celebration of Brian's life and hard work will take place later this summer at his cousin, Dan Landry's house, in Georgia, VT, time and date TBD. In Lieu of flowers, Brian asked all to please remember him through a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont, P.O. Box 6292, Rutland, VT 05702.
Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 30, 2019