Brian Prim Sr.
Colchester - Brian Prim Sr., 59, of Colchester passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Brian was born October 16, 1960.
Brian was an avid fisherman and loved working on cars. He enjoyed his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his partner, Melissa Tatro and their son Ryan of Colchester. He is also survived by his son, Brian Jr. and his wife Renata and their children, Noah and Nevaeh of Grand Isle, his daughter Brianna of Milton, son Kyle of Winterport, ME and his step-children, Tiffany and Amber Palmer. He is also survived by his siblings, David, Frank, Doris, Betty, Raymond, Wayne and Donna and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Leo Prim Sr. and Elizabeth (Metevier), along with his siblings Roland, Leo Jr., Neil and Diane.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Champlain Cremation
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020