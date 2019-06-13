|
Brian Stowe
Johnson - Brian William Stowe, of Still Rd. died on the 4th of June in Cambridge, VT following a tragic accident.
Brian was born on February 17, 1963, at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington. Brian was the son of Harold and June Stowe. He attended South Burlington schools, Orchard Middle and High School class of 1980s. He graduated from the University of Vermont majoring in forestry.
He was employed by International Paper Company in Maine and worked on an acid rain project on Mt. Washington. He also worked for a surveying company, a private forester in Eastern Vermont and New Hampshire and the Proctor Maple Research Center in Underhill. He was currently working for Runamok Maple. Brian served his country in the Air National Guard for twenty plus years with the 158th fighter wing. He had achieved the rank of Master Sergeant.
Brian was an avid gardener and enjoyed hunting, fishing on Lake Champlain, hiking, skiing, carpentry, Canoeing and kayaking on the Lamoille River.
He is survived by his son Tyler Spring-Stowe who graduated from Johnson State College in 2019 with a bachelors in Psychology and who also served his country with the 172nd Infantry in Jericho VT. He is survived by his parents Harold and June; brothers Thomas and Randall, and sister Pamela Erickson and her husband David; sister in law, Robin Lafayette; his aunts, Shirley Lascelles, Phyllis Frost, Alwilda "Willie" Stowe, and Marjorie Thorpe; his nephew, Joshua Stowe and nieces, Sara Hussein and Lisa Crowningshield and their families; and by his friends Mark Isselhardt, John Gunther, Johnathan and Miriam Pendleton. He was predeceased by his uncles, Edmund and Richard Stowe, and Aunt Beverly Amblo.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, June 15, from 1 pm to 4 pm at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. A burial memorial will take place in Randolph at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct. South Burlington, VT 05403. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 13, 2019