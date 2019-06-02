|
|
Brian Terrill Sharrow
Fletcher - Brian Terrill Sharrow, life long resident of Vermont, passed away at home on February 22nd, 2019 at the age of 53 following a brief illness.
Brian was born on November 6th 1965 to Eleanor Mongeon and Bradley Sharrow. He is survived by his siblings, Stacey Sharrow and Brad Sharrow, neice, Lindsey Brigante, two nephews, Jake and Nicholas Brigante, and several cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Terri Sharrow.
Brian graduated from Colchester High School, joining the United States Army following graduation. He enjoyed a true Vermont lifestyle, with a home in Fletcher, a huge vegetable garden, plenty of hunting, and fishing on his pond. He was a construction worker most of his life and also enjoyed working on his house. Brian was passionate about animals, wildlife or domestic, especially his two malamutes, Lobo and Baloo.
All the calls, visits, cards and assistance from Brian's many friends has been appreciated. He was very loved. In lieu of funeral services we ask those who wish to participate to make a donation to an animal rescue, become a foster family, volunteer, or adopt a homeless animal. A perfect way to remember Brian.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 2, 2019