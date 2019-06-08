Services
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Waterbury, VT
Waterbury / South Burlington - Brigadier General (RET) Sherman J. Gage - 96, passed away in the comfort of his family on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Born in Waterbury, he was the son of the late Harris and Eva (Kavanagh) Gage. Sherman was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years on June 19, 2015, the former Elaine Bailey.

Graveside services with military honors will be held from Hope Cemetery in Waterbury (directly behind the Congregational Church) on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Salvation Army. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 8, 2019
