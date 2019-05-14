|
|
Bruce A. Richardson
East Montpelier - Bruce A. Richardson, age 78, of East Montpelier passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 in the loving arms of his family and in the comfort of his home after a five year battle with a rare neurological disorder, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
Bruce was born in Montpelier, Vermont on August 20, 1940 to Harold and Ruth (Arey) Richardson. He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1958 and, after a year in the workforce, enrolled at Johnson State College where he met his future wife, Joan Thomas. He graduated in 1963 with a B.S. in Education. From there he began a career dedicated to educating Vermonters at all levels while furthering his own education along the way by obtaining a Master's Degree from Keene State College and a Doctorate in Education from the University of Vermont.
Left behind to mourn him are his loving wife of 55 years, and three cherished children; Amy Jo and her husband Robert, Jr. Williams of Craftsbury, Brad and his wife Johanne of Derby, and Cory and his partner Tamara Haywood of Waterbury. Seven adored grandchildren will be missing their Papa: Cole and Kyle Williams; Logan and Ryder Richardson; and Lilly, Anna and Cara Richardson along with the girls' mother Kathy Richardson, who was very special to him.
He is also survived by a devoted sister, Nancy Kennedy and her husband Gene; an uncle, David Arey and his wife Barbara; a brother-in-law, David Thomas and his wife Norma; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
After their marriage on August 10, 1963, Bruce and Joan began their life together in Chester, VT where he was hired as a social studies teacher. He later became principal at Chester-Andover Elementary School. Career opportunities brought the family north to Greensboro when Bruce became Superintendent of Schools for the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union in Hardwick. Later he served as Deputy Commissioner of Education for the State of Vermont. After concluding the State assignment, Bruce moved into higher education at the University of Vermont as Associate Dean of Education and concluded his career at Lyndon State College as Director of the Northeast Kingdom School Development Center, providing career development opportunities for the State's teachers and administrators. Through hard work and dedication Bruce became well-respected by professionals and peers earning numerous awards and recognition including Elementary Principal of the Year, UVM Distinguished Service Award, Johnson State College Distinguished Alumnus Award, and Administrator of the Year Award.
Upon retirement, Bruce and Joan relocated to East Montpelier where they have resided for the last 12 years.
While passionate in his work, Bruce so enjoyed time spent with his family especially flower gardening with Joan in the summers and watching his children and grandchildren's school and sporting events. While in Chester, he was active in the Andover Community Church and later the Greensboro United Church of Christ. Most recently Bruce was a member of the Bethany Church in Montpelier.
He will always be remembered as a dedicated, patient, gentle and loving man.
The family expresses their gratitude for the attentive and compassionate care from the staff at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641) and the East Montpelier Fire and Rescue (P.O. Box 255, East Montpelier, VT 05651) for their assistance over the years. Donations in memory of Bruce may be made to either of the organizations.
A special thank you also to Bruce's caregivers, Cheryl and Jennifer, from Love is … LLC in Craftsbury and Kim Pierce, PA from the Health Center in Plainfield for her home visits.
To honor Bruce's wishes no public services will be held. A private family celebration will be held at a future date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 14, 2019