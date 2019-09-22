|
|
Bruce F. Dubuque
Bonita Springs, FL - Bruce F. Dubuque, 76, of Bonita Springs, FL passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Grand Isle, VT and had been wintering in Bonita Springs since 2003. Bruce was born January 10, 1943 in Burlington, VT the son of the late Clarence and Blanche (Savage) Dubuque. Bruce joined the Army National Guard at age 19. After graduating from Milton High School, he went to work at the Grand Isle Cooperatively Creamery which later became a store that he owned and operated (Old Creamery Store) for several years. In addition, he was a constable and a justice of the peace. In 1986 Bruce took a full-time roll in the Army National Guard as First Sergeant at the Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, a position in which he was well respected. He retired in 2001. In his younger years, Bruce enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes. In more recent years, he liked playing beanbags and shuffleboard. Throughout his life, Bruce found pleasure in camping with his wife, children, and nine grandchildren. He loved the beach and being out in the sun. Bruce and Marianne travelled across the country, not once, but twice in their motorhome. There were only two states he never visited: Nebraska and Kansas. He loved fishing; he liked to say he caught 129 groupers, but no keepers. He was an avid reader and found enjoyment in puzzles and socializing with his many friends. As a sports enthusiast, he was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Kanas City Chiefs. Bruce will be remembered for his sense of humor. Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Marianne P. (Decarreau) Dubuque; loving children, Travis J. (Adria Vanartsdalen and her son Eric) Dubuque of Grand Isle, VT, Kristie (Chad) Morris of N. Woodstock, NH, Marny (Chuck) McGee of Urbana, MD; grandchildren, Hailey, Cady, Riley Dubuque; Jacob, Brady, Andrew Morris; Alexandra, Madeline and Charlotte McGee; and dear friend and brother-in-law, Daniel Decarreau of Grand Isle, VT. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, LouAnn Stewart. Memorial services will be held in both, Bonita Springs, FL and Grand Isle, VT at later dates. Memorial contributions in Bruce's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019