Bruce Martell
1950 - 2020
Bruce Martell

Ferrisburg - Mr. Bruce Martell, age 70, passed away Monday night October 5, 2020 at his home in Ferrisburgh, after a lengthy illness with his wife, Fran, by his side. He was born in St. Albans, August 19,1950, son of the late Louis and Anna (Soule) Martell. He studied at Vermont Technical College and received his bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Vermont. Bruce was employed with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture for more than 30 years before his retirement. He loved maple and was known by most as the "Maple King". He served as Vermont Agency of Agriculture's Maple Specialist. He served on the Vermont Maple Promotion Board as treasure and one-time secretary. Bruce organized every PBS maple funding events. He participated in the Maple attractions and concessions within the Addison, Chittenden, and Franklin Counties Maple events, especially the annual Vermont Maple Festival. Bruce received the Sumner Hill Williams Memorial Cup Award and was inducted into the International Maple Hall of Fame and the Maple History Museum. He was a member of the Maple Syrup Institute and Ducks Unlimited.

Bruce enjoyed life! He was always spending time with his cats. He will be remembered as a hard worker, his love for gardening, hunting and fishing, traveling, music and gambling.

March 2, 2020, Bruce married Fran Rochon, who survives him. He is also survived by his sisters, Lois Laskowski of Sheldon, Mary Ann Bohannon and her husband David of Alburgh, his brother Steven Martell of Alburg, his step-son Jonathan Godbout and his wife Wenjing Liu of Cambridge, MA, his granddaughters Lyra and Faye (who is on the way) Godbout, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris Dube-McGinnes and her husband Armand of Woodsville, NH, Roberta Chartier of Keene, NH, Timothy Chartier and his wife Kristy of Danville, KY, along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Louis Martell, and his mother and father-in-law Virginia and Edwin Chartier and his brother-in-law Thaddeus Laskowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Amadeus Roman Catholic Church, Alburgh. Interment will follow in the Martell family lot in St. Amadeus Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the Addison County Humane Society, 236 Boardman Street, Middlebury, VT 05753, The American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495, or the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association Scholarship Fund, Vermont Maple Festival Scholarship Fund, PO Box 255, St.Albans, VT, 05478. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with Bruce's family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Brady & Levesque Funeral Home And Commemorative Services
