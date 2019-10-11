|
|
Bruce Merrill Farnham
Richmond - Bruce Merrill Farnham, 87 of Richmond Vermont, left us on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. In accordance with Bruce's wishes, there will be no wake or funeral. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at a future date at the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Richmond. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the VFW, 73 Pearl Street, Essex Junction, VT at 1:00 p.m. To view a complete obituary and send on-line condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 11, 2019