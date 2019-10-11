Services
Gifford Funeral Home & Cremation Services
22 Depot St
Richmond, VT 05477
(802) 434-2231
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
VFW
73 Pearl Street
Essex Junction, VT
Bruce Merrill Farnham

Bruce Merrill Farnham Obituary
Bruce Merrill Farnham

Richmond - Bruce Merrill Farnham, 87 of Richmond Vermont, left us on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. In accordance with Bruce's wishes, there will be no wake or funeral. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at a future date at the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Richmond. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the VFW, 73 Pearl Street, Essex Junction, VT at 1:00 p.m. To view a complete obituary and send on-line condolences, please visit giffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 11, 2019
