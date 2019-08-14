|
|
Burton Dennis Dusablon
Burlington - Burton Dennis Dusablon of Burlington passed away quietly at his home on August 11, 2019 at the age of 55. "Burt" is the loving son of Eleanor and Arnold Dusablon Sr., a devoted son he is survived by his mother Eleanor; his brother Arnold Dusablon Jr. and wife Donna; sister Cheryl Lewis and husband John; his sister Audrey Chagnon, and husband Bob; brother David Dusablon and wife Kelly; and his nieces and nephews Chris Dusablon, Daniel Chagnon, Kasey Chagnon, Nicholas Dusablon, and Joey Dusablon. He was preceded in death by his father Arnold and sister Linda Dusablon. Burt will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and immense care for others.
Burt was quick with a joke or a light of your smoke. He wore a constant smile and simply had a zest for life. His passions included work, fishing, golf, hunting, music, and cherished time with friends who to him were an extended family. Commonly seen tending to his yard, Burt always had a wave and a smile for passersby and earned notoriety as one of the friendliest men in Burlington. A rugged man with a gentle soul, Burt loved to laugh. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with.
Visitation will be on Thursday August 15th from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Avenue in Burlington. Funeral Service will follow on Friday August 16th at 11:00am at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home. Internment will immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Burt's life.
When I'm Gone,
When I come to the end of my journey, and I travel my last weary mile,
Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned, and remember only the smile,
Forget unkind words I have spoken, remember some good I have done,
Forget that I ever had heartache, and remember I've had loads of fun.
Forget that I've stumbled and blundered, and sometimes fell by the way,
Remember I have fought some hard battles, and won, ere the close of the day.
Then forget the grieve for my going, I would not have you sad for a day.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 14, 2019