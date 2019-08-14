Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Burton Dusablon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burton Dennis Dusablon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burton Dennis Dusablon Obituary
Burton Dennis Dusablon

Burlington - Burton Dennis Dusablon of Burlington passed away quietly at his home on August 11, 2019 at the age of 55. "Burt" is the loving son of Eleanor and Arnold Dusablon Sr., a devoted son he is survived by his mother Eleanor; his brother Arnold Dusablon Jr. and wife Donna; sister Cheryl Lewis and husband John; his sister Audrey Chagnon, and husband Bob; brother David Dusablon and wife Kelly; and his nieces and nephews Chris Dusablon, Daniel Chagnon, Kasey Chagnon, Nicholas Dusablon, and Joey Dusablon. He was preceded in death by his father Arnold and sister Linda Dusablon. Burt will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and immense care for others.

Burt was quick with a joke or a light of your smoke. He wore a constant smile and simply had a zest for life. His passions included work, fishing, golf, hunting, music, and cherished time with friends who to him were an extended family. Commonly seen tending to his yard, Burt always had a wave and a smile for passersby and earned notoriety as one of the friendliest men in Burlington. A rugged man with a gentle soul, Burt loved to laugh. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with.

Visitation will be on Thursday August 15th from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Avenue in Burlington. Funeral Service will follow on Friday August 16th at 11:00am at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home. Internment will immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Burt's life.

When I'm Gone,

When I come to the end of my journey, and I travel my last weary mile,

Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned, and remember only the smile,

Forget unkind words I have spoken, remember some good I have done,

Forget that I ever had heartache, and remember I've had loads of fun.

Forget that I've stumbled and blundered, and sometimes fell by the way,

Remember I have fought some hard battles, and won, ere the close of the day.

Then forget the grieve for my going, I would not have you sad for a day.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now