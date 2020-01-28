|
|
C. Mark Blaisdell
Cambridge - Charles Mark Blaisdell, 68, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday February 1st from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Sunday February 2nd at 2:00 pm at the Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main Street, Jeffersonville. Please visit awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020