A.W. Rich Funeral Home
1176 Main Street
Fairfax, VT 05454
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
1176 Main Street
Fairfax, VT 05454
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Cambridge Community Center
22 Old Main Street
Jeffersonville, VT
C. Mark Blaisdell


1952 - 2020
C. Mark Blaisdell

Cambridge - Charles Mark Blaisdell, 68, passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday February 1st from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Sunday February 2nd at 2:00 pm at the Cambridge Community Center, 22 Old Main Street, Jeffersonville.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
