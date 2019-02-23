|
|
Calista Newton
Jericho Center - Calista "Chris" Newton, 82, died Sunday February 17th, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, September 15th, 1936, she was the eldest daughter of Richard and Gwenyth Bowlen. She attended Springfield High School and Middlebury College in Vermont. She was married in 1960 to Ernest Charles Newton who passed away in 2006.
Surviving family members are sons Keith Newton of Jeffersonville, VT; Scott Newton and his wife Penny Newton of Essex Junction, VT; John Newton of Essex Junction, VT and two grandchildren. Her sister Marti and her husband Bob Harrington of Walpole, NH.
A memorial service will be held at Ready Funeral Home, Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Junction, VT at 11:00 am Saturday March 2, 2019. Please go to www.readyfuneral.com to read the complete obituary and to place on-line condolences. In lieu of flowers please send any gifts in Chris's name to the at .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 23, 2019