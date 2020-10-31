1/1
Camilla Myers
Camilla Myers

South Burlington - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Camilla Myers, 85, of South Burlington, passed away on October 30, 2020.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Ready Funeral Home, South Chapel 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington, VT.

Note that a recitation of the rosary will be led at 3:30pm.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington, VT. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park.

To place on-line condolences or to view the complete obituary, please visit www.readyfuneral.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
