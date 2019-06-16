|
|
Caren Ann Young-Toussaint, 41, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Caren was born on February 12, 1978 in Georgia, the daughter of Douglas and Marilyn (Krischker) Young.
She had worked for Immigrations as an Investigative Analyst.
Caren is survived by her husband Andrew Toussaint and her sons Kyle and Colby, Andrews's son Evan Toussaint and his wife Shayna and daughter Lilah Toussaint, all of St. Albans. By her mother Marilyn Young of St. Albans, her brothers Douglas Young of Georgia, Stephen Young and his wife Christin of Westford, Michael Young and his wife Heather of Georgia and her sister Cathleen Trivieres and her husband Christian of Georgia, her uncle Robert Young of Maine, her father-in law and mother-in-law Michael and Diane Toussaint of Swanton, her brother-in-law Shawn Toussaint and sister-in-law Jennifer Buckley and her husband Dave, all of St. Albans and by several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father Douglas Young on May 2, 2019.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 am in the Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 16, 2019