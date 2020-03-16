|
Carl Aldrich, Jr.
Locust Grove, VA - Carl Aldrich, Jr. age 84, passed away on March 9th, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Vermont. He graduated from Bristol High School. He went to Florida Southern University where he was in the ROTC and served in the National Guard as a member of the Air Force.
After he left the service he was a farmer in Bristol, VT. After a career in farming, he then worked at IBM until his retirement in 1987. His retirement was short lived. He enjoyed a 3rd career at George Mason University as a supervisor of grounds management. He retired for a second time and found his passion as a builder of homes. He has built several homes in the Northern VA area.
Carl Aldrich leaves behind his devoted and loving wife of 49 years, Peggy Aldrich. He also leaves his daughter, Julie Aldrich Rickis and her husband, Jesse Rickis; his son, Carl Aldrich III, and his wife, Angela Aldrich; and his beloved Australian Shepherd Thomas Magnum Aldrich. He was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Katherine Aldrich and his brothers Bill and Bud Aldrich.
He loved his family, the Red Sox, Muhammad Ali and animals. Carl will always be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor and gentle spirit. He was known to his family as Mr. Positive. He was much loved and will be deeply missed by all.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fredericksburg, VA. Interment will follow mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Orange County Animal Shelter 11363 Porter Rd. Orange, VA 22960, in memory of Carl Aldrich. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020