|
|
Carl David Menard
Burlington - Carl David Menard passed away on June 16, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center following a tragic accident while hunting in Canada on November 14, 2018. He fought hard, wanted that miracle to happen but God had other plans. It must be they needed a gentle, loving soul in heaven.
Carl was born in Burlington, VT on September 22, 1950 to parents Madeline and Marcel Menard. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1970. Carl married the love of his life, Carol Desautels Menard on January 10, 1975.
Carl was a plumber and pipe fitter and the proud owner of Feather Piping. He was a member of the Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Local 693.
Carl's favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing, especially when shared with his son, granddaughers and buddies. Carl traveled to many states such as Pennsylvania, Montana, Alaska, etc. as well as Canada. He always had a stocked freezer of salmon and deer meat as each and every trip was a success!
As much as he loved fishing and hunting, Carl's deep love was for his wife and family. He treasured his time with his four granddaughters, be it the many sleepovers or vacationing in Island Pond. They lit up his life and fed his soul.
Carl leaves behind his loving and dedicated wife Carol, son Justin Buck Menard and his daughters, Taeghan and Brooke, daughter Meghan (Menard) Ksiazek and her husband Kyle and their daughters Zola and Violet, his brother Alan Menard. He also leaves behind his in-laws, David (Barbara Burrington) Desautels, Susan (Gary) Viens, John Desautels, Mary (David) Miller, Kathie (Dan Drumheller) Desautels, Patricia (Denis Lambert) Desautels, Bill (Lee Moffitt) Desautels and Real Therrian. Carl also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Marcel and Madeline Menard, siblings Arnell Gero, Audrey (Dick) Gracey, Jeanne Therrian, Paul (Linda) Menard, his wife's parents, Paul and Austine Desautels. Carl leaves many friends and hunting buddies but none more special than Bronson Johnson who was with Carl on so many trips and when the accident occurred. Carl also wanted you to know how much he loved all three of his dogs, Hawk, Bo-Bo and Raven and his cork screwed tailed cat Odie.
Carl and his family would like to thank the amazing team at UVM Medical Center who lovingly cared for him the past four months. Words can't begin to express his gratitude. Though there were dozens of loving care providers, we must mention a special thanks to Dr. Powers, Dr. Wax, Major and Oscar, Nurse Extraordinaire. To all who have previously donated to the GoFundMe page for Carl, our deepest gratitude.
"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." Lao Tzu
A celebration of Carl's life will be held this Friday, June 21st at 11 am at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. Luncheon to follow in church hall.
In lieu of flowers, Carl has requested donations be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, founded to research and aid spinal injury victims. Christopherreeve.org.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 19, 2019