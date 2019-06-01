|
|
Carl E. Bull
- - Carl E. Bull, 95, was reunited with his wife Ruth, on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019. He was born May 5, 1924 in Monkton, the son of Delbert and Henrietta (Merchant) Bull. Carl was a pillar of his community, an original member of the North Ferrisburgh Fire Department, a veteran of World War II, Ferrisburgh Road Commissioner, and an independent trucker. He was happiest chatting at the kitchen table with Ruth, behind the wheel of his truck or working on antique cars. Carl married Ruth Jerger in 1946 and together they raised four children, extra rooms in their farmhouse were always filled with elderly relatives or people in need. Carl was humble and kind, extremely proud of his family and gave the best hugs ever. As his great-grandson said at his passing, "It was a life well lived." Carl was predeceased by his wife Ruth, brothers, Daniel, Robert and Ralph and grandsons, Brian and Chad. He is survived by his children, Kristine and Tom Larson, Carl Patrick and Lynn Bull, Melanie and Forrest Lemoine, John and Phyllis Bull, and numerous grand and great-grand children. A special thanks to the Vergennes Residential owners and staff for creating a wonderful home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 9th at the North Ferrisburgh Cemetery, followed by a celebration of his life at the Vergennes American Legion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars . To send online condolences please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 1, 2019