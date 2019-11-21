|
Carl Vincent Driscoll
Georgia - Carl Vincent Driscoll, 84, of Georgia, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family.
Carl was born in Johnson, VT on July 15, 1935 to Carl Everett and Muriel Edna (Nor-way) Driscoll. After graduating from peoples Academy in Morrisville in 1953, Carl en-listed in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served his country for 8 years. He graduated from the former Johnson Teacher's College in 1961 and went on to serve as a teaching principal at the Underhill Center School. He also taught at Mount Mansfield Union High School and the Browns River Middle School.
Carl was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He is survived by his children; Sheila Bensen and her husband Eric, Kerrie Johnson and Erin Driscoll, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his two sisters Dorothy Bliss and her husband Larry and Betty Lou Kirk and her husband Rob-ert, nieces, nephews, and their families.
Carl was predeceased by his son, David Driscoll, son-in-law Michael W. Johnson, 2 grandchildren Carl James Driscoll and David Anthony Driscoll.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT followed by a chapel service at 3:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the VT Fish and Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05602 or the VT State Police Association, 7 Bald-win Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019