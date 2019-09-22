|
Carlene Allen Raper
Burlington - Carlene Allen Raper (Cardy) passed away after a brief illness at her summer home in Ferrisburgh, Vermont on September 5th at the age of 94. Cardy was born in Plattsburgh, NY, the youngest child and only daughter of Ben and Cornelia Allen. She grew up as a tomboy, keeping up with her five older brothers skiing, hiking, and playing competitive family croquet games. She attended Syracuse University and then transferred to the University of Chicago where she obtained both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Science. Cardy met a young faculty member in Chicago, John Robert Raper, who she married in an informal ceremony on a hot summer day on Cumberland Head, NY in 1949. The couple moved to Lexington, MA when her husband became a professor at Harvard University. Cardy served a key role in their shared research lab, studying the genetics that determine how fungi recognize compatible sexual partners. Upon her husband's unexpected death in 1974, Cardy returned to school, receiving her PhD from Harvard in 1977 at the still young age of 52. She was an Assistant Professor of Biology at Wellesley College from 1978 to 1983 and then moved to the University of Vermont, becoming a Research Professor in the Microbiology Department in the School of Medicine. At UVM, Cardy used cutting edge molecular biological techniques to identify some of the pheromones and their receptors that she and her husband first characterized while at Harvard. After a distinguished scientific career she retired from the Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics as an emerita faculty in 1994. Recognizing her contributions to the field of Biological Science, Dr. Raper was elected a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in 2012.
Cardy began a new career in retirement as a writer of what she enjoyed calling "creative non-fiction". She published a memoir of her life, "Love, Sex & Mushrooms: Adventures of a Woman in Science," and a work describing the hardscrabble farm life of her husband's family in rural North Carolina, "An American Harvest: How One Family Moved From Dirt-Poor Farming To A Better Life In The Early 1900s" (both with Green Writers Press).
Cardy served as a role model for her family, her students, her peers, and her many friends. She was perpetually curious, always outspoken, and eager to make the world around her a better place. As a young mother she and a group of close friends spearheaded an effort to improve what is now recognized as one of the best suburban school districts in the country. As a teacher and as a researcher she instilled a love and excitement for science in her students and colleagues. As a mentor, she fiercely promoted the advancement of women in science.
Cardy is survived by her son Jonathan Raper and daughter Linda Carlene Raper, her grandsons Benjamin Raper, Samuel Raper, Jesse Gerstin and Samuel Gerstin, and her great grandsons Ethan Graham and Leander Jordan. A memorial celebrating her life will be held at the Shelburne Museum October 19th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring her memory by donating to the Lake Champlain Land Trust or Vermont Public Radio.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019