|
|
Carol Beth Ovitt
Colchester - Carol Beth Larow Ovitt passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She is survived by her children Braylyn Ovitt and Courtney Ovitt Roman (Todd), Michael Ovitt, her siblings Gary Larow (Linda), Fern Sparks, Susan Gaylor, and Dale Larow (Heather), and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents Bernard and Thelma Larow, her brother Larry Larrow, and her sister Dawn Chevalier.
Beth loved her parents fiercely and missed them every day since their passing. Our wish is that they are now all together. She was married to Michael for over 30 years, and they remained close until her last breath. Since the birth of her children, she only wanted the very best for them. She was at their hockey games and band concerts, she decorated her dorm rooms and his apartments, she traveled with them from the Florida coastline to the Mexican Rivera. She supported their career choices and bragged unabashedly about their successes.
Beth was present for the birth of both of her grandsons --Braylyn's son, Noah, and Courtney's son, Hudson. Noah was an absolute light for her for the last 19 years. On her darkest days, he brought her joy like no other. And while her time with Hudson, has been cut short, she loved him tirelessly for the last two years. Her time with these boys were some of her best.
Beth lived for Christmas. Decorating her house to look like a Rockwell painting, trimming the tree, filling the room with colorful gifts...it was her favorite time of year. She loved Broadway shows and NYC Lights, shopping for herself and generously for others, being the hostess with the mostest, enjoying beautiful flowers, and we must not forget her love of colorful crocs (which we will never understand). But above all the things she loved, her precious dogs were what filled her soul with happiness.
Beth's early years at BHS and Champlain College set the foundation for her roles as a business owner and a realtor, but her true passion was found later in life in the role of a substitute teacher. Passion for reading and education was boundless and the purpose found in the classroom immeasurable.
The strong friendships she forged over the years with so many wonderful people who have enriched her life filled her with gratitude. Beth was always a social butterfly who loved to gather for any and all occasions, filling the house with love and laughter.
Seventy is not a long enough life, but her years at the end were difficult. She endured discomfort and pain that we would not wish on anyone. She is loved by many and will be missed dearly. May she truly rest in peace.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Essex Chapel. The family will be receiving friends following the service at Railroad & Main Restaurant from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Beth's memory may be made to Therapy Dogs of Vermont, PO Box 1271, Williston, VT 05495. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019