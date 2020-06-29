Carol Emery
Carol Emery

Carol (Kane,Alix) Emery 75 passed away on June 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Burlington on November 21, 1944 to Leon and M. Theresa Collette.

She married Edward C. Kane on October 28, 1961.

She is survived by her children Tracy Boutin and husband Robert, Edward S. Kane and fiance Ada Carty. Sisters Lee Douglas and Judy Huff. Grandchildren Matthew Booska and wife Baily, Jessica Kane and Jonathon Kane. Greatgrandaughter Kenzley Booska. She was predeceased by her son Edward C. Kane ll.

A mass will be held at St. Josephs Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday July 3rd. at 10:00 a.m Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetary Burlington.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
