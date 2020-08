Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol F. Verchereau



Grand Isle - A Funeral Service for Carol F. Verchereau, who died on May 29, 2020, will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 am. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grand Isle.









