Carol Fay Verchereau
Grand Isle - Carol Fay Verchereau, 82, died Friday, May 29, 2020,
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grand Isle.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 29 to May 30, 2020.