Carol Griffin
South Burlington - Carol Griffin, 96, of South Burlington and formerly Burlington, VT passed away peacefully at the UVM Medical Center on Sunday, February 23, 2020, after a brief illness.
Carol was born on March 23, 1923, in Richmond, VT, in the middle of a blizzard to Ina T. and Lawrence E. Griffin. As a youngster, Carol lived in Richmond and Waterbury, VT until 1931 when the family moved to Burlington. Carol graduated from Cathedral High School in 1940 and was the last surviving member of that class. She went on to work in the retail business after her graduation from high school and was very proud of the fact that she worked in that field for over 60 years. Thirty of those years working for Abraham's Drug Store.
Carol is survived by her niece and goddaughter Maureen Griffin of Colchester; her nephew-in-law William Barrett; MJ Fitzgerald; her dear friend Shirley Devino, and by her close friends and luncheon companions from City Drug Store. She was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence E. Griffin, Jr., Michael "Mickey" Griffin, her aunt, Margaret Tedford, and by her good friend Gloria Fortune.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, February 26, from 5-7 pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Church, So. Burlington with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct. So. Burlington, VT 05403. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020