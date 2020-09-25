Carol J (Morgan) Johns
Fletcher - Carol J. (Morgan) Johns died unexpectedly, but peacefully, Sept. 21, 2020 at her home in Fletcher, VT. She was 72. Carol was born on Nov. 4, 1947 in Bartlesville, OK to Thomas (TD) and Thelma Morgan, both of whom pre-deceased Carol.
Carol received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Park Point College in Pittsburgh. Over the course of her career she worked for a variety of companies/organizations: Control Data Corp., Ethan Allen Furniture, Second Foundation, the town of Fletcher, IBM, and most recently, the Dept. Of Homeland Security.
Since retiring in 2014, Carol loved traveling and taking river cruises through Europe with her husband, Jim; turning her backyard into a veritable botanical garden; antique shopping; acting as a docent at the Cold Hollow Sculpture Park in Enosburg Falls, VT; and most especially, decorating and interior design. Had she pursued the latter in earnest we would be asking: Property Brothers who?
Her other great joy, prior to CV-19, was getting together for lunch with her other Two Amigos, Mary and Mary. Carol would generate smiles, laughter and pure joy at every occasion. One of her most endearing qualities was her ability to not only laugh at herself but to make others laugh as well. Her smile and laughter are sorely missed.
Carol is survived by her husband, Jim Parrotto, 72, also of Fletcher; her brother Keith Morgan, and Sally Duval of Essex Jct.; her sister Marcia Stuart of Fayetteville, AR; her daughter Nicole Johns of Gulfport, FL; twin sons, Paul Johns of Lancaster, CA; and Scott Johns and his wife Julie, and grand-daughters Meghan and Rachel of College Station, TX. She is also survived by an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per Carol's request, there will be no formal funeral services. Condolences may be left on the website of A. W. Rich Funeral Home at awrfh.com
. A celebration of Carol's life will be held sometime in the spring of 2021. Donations in Carol's memory can be made to: American Heart Association
2 Wall St. Manchester, NH 03101.