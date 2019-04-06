Services
Wake
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Essex Alliance Church
Essex, VT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Essex Alliance Church
Essex, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Penberthy Butler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol L. Penberthy Butler Obituary
Carol L. Penberthy Butler

Essex - Carol L. Penberthy Butler, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Carol was one of five children born in Cleveland, OH to William S. and Vivian May (Amy) Penberthy. In honor of Carol's life, a wake will be held on Friday April 12th, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Essex Alliance Church. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 10:00am at the Essex Alliance Church in Essex, Vermont with a reception to follow. Please visit www.corbinandpalmer.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.