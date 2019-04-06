|
Carol L. Penberthy Butler
Essex - Carol L. Penberthy Butler, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Carol was one of five children born in Cleveland, OH to William S. and Vivian May (Amy) Penberthy. In honor of Carol's life, a wake will be held on Friday April 12th, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Essex Alliance Church. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 10:00am at the Essex Alliance Church in Essex, Vermont with a reception to follow. Please visit www.corbinandpalmer.com for the full obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 6, 2019