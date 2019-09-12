Services
Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service
472 Meadowland Drive, Suite 7
South Burlington, VT 05403
(802) 985-3523
Resources
Carol Lois Holmquist

Carol Lois Holmquist Obituary
Carol Lois Holmquist

Burlington - It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Lois Holmquist announce her passing on August 20, 2019 at the age of 71 years.

A private cremation will be held, followed by a Celebration of her Life on October 19, 2019. For more information or to RSVP to the service, please contact http://bit.ly/Carol_Holmquist_memorial

Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to the American Society of Botanical Artists at https://asba-art.org/dona tion-asba
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
