|
|
Carol Lois Holmquist
Burlington - It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Lois Holmquist announce her passing on August 20, 2019 at the age of 71 years.
A private cremation will be held, followed by a Celebration of her Life on October 19, 2019. For more information or to RSVP to the service, please contact http://bit.ly/Carol_Holmquist_memorial
Contributions in Carol's memory may be made to the American Society of Botanical Artists at https://asba-art.org/dona tion-asba
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019