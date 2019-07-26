|
|
Carol Richman
Burlington - Carol died of cancer on July 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Michael, her sons and their wives, Ethan and Amy Beth, Adam and David and Sara, her grandchildren, Belinda, Linda, and Nicole, her sister Audrey Robinson, her brother Bernard Koerner, her niece, Lynn, and nephews, Bernard and Bruce and friends Barbara Spaulding, Trevor Hobbs, Caroline and Corinna who are considered members of the family. Carol was predeceased by her parents, Nellie and Sam Koerner, her brother-in-law, Joseph Robinson, and sister-in-law, Ann Koerner.
Carol's education included a BS degree in Education from Fairleigh Dickinson University, a Master's Degree in guidance from Rutgers University, and a 30 credit postgrad diploma in Education from the University of Vermont.
She was a dedicated educator all her life. She taught 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. She was a guidance counselor at North Bergen High School in New Jersey. She was principal of a school for Haitian refugee children. Carol retired from Hinesburg Community School after seventeen years as a Math and Science teacher in the middle school. She also taught Mathematics for over 10 years at the Community College of Vermont.
Carol was born in Secaucus, New Jersey. She moved to Vermont 35 years ago. Carol found tremendous enjoyment in helping others. For over 30 years, she volunteered for the Vermont Council of the Blind, which is Vermont's visually impaired participating in recreational activities.
Most recently, great pleasure was obtained while acting as a host family for foreign exchange students, Andrea and Yachi. They attended South Burlington High School for a year and became part of the family. The referred to Carol and Michael as "their American grandparents".
On August 1st, 2019 at 9:30 am, a Service of Remembrance will be held at the Windjammer Restaurant on Williston Road in South Burlington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden Country a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.creamtionsocietycc.com to place on-line condolences
In Lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Vermont Council of the Blind or .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 26, 2019