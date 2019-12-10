|
Carole A. Moran
Shelburne - Carole A. Moran, 71 of Shelburne passed away on December 8, 2019. An hour of Visitation will take place on Friday December 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Church on Hinesburg Rd in South Burlington with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Resurrection Park. A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the Free Press. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019