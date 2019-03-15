|
|
Caroline M. Lambertz
Jeffersonville - Caroline Marie (Varenkamp) Lambertz, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Genesis Burlington Health and Rehab. Visiting hours will be held on Monday March 18, 2019 from 10:00 to the hour of service at 11:00 a.m. at A. W. Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel, 1176 Main Street, Fairfax, VT 05454. The family also invites you to view a full notice and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 15, 2019