|
|
Carolyn (Kay) Greene
Carolyn (Kay) Greene passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 at the Respite House with her loving family by her side.
Carolyn Louise (Gould) Greene was born June, 25 1943 to parents Alletta and Jerrard Gould in Caribou Maine. They lived on their Caribou potato farm until moving to Beacon Falls, Connecticut in 1957. Kay graduated Seymour High School and worked at the local ice cream shop, the "Big Dip", where she caught the eye of James P. Greene Jr. He courted her while she attended the Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her registered nursing license.
Kay and Jim started their life together in Massachusetts before moving to Charlotte, Vermont in 1971. Kay worked at the Pillars, then for doctors Fink, Dean, and Steinberg in Shelburne. Following that Kay worked for the VNA. She gave many hours throughout her life to caring for people, especially the elderly. Her caring manner continued right up until she was diagnosed with cancer in June of this year.
Kay loved to spend time with her grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to hop in a sled or go for a walk to enjoy the many acres and gardens surrounding her home. She earned a master gardener certificate through the UVM Extension Master Gardener program and was an avid birder, supplying winter feed for them and hours of fun for her as she watched and named the many types of birds visiting her feeders.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Stephen Gould, and her loving husband James Greene. She is survived by her brother Dana Gould, sister Sylvia Llewelyn, her three children, son Richard Greene his wife Martha, daughter Cynthia Greene, and son Wesley Greene, five grandchildren Burgandy, Trevor, Kyle, Christopher, and James, three great grandchildren Adam, Quinn and Ember as well as lots of extended family and friends.
Kay has prearranged her departure wishes with a private family internment. The family will hold a celebration of Kay's life which we would welcome all to attend to share their memories of time spent with her. This will be held on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at 167 Spear St. Charlotte. In lieu of flowers Kay and the family asks friends to honor Kay with donations to two of her favorite past times, the Audubon Vermont: Green Mountain Audubon Center, 255 Sherman Hollow Rd, Huntington, VT 05462 and the UVM Extension Master Gardeners program, UVM Foundation, 411 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 or personal donation link at go.uvm.edu/kgreene.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019