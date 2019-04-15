|
Carolyn Zarinski Fundis
Milton - Carolyn Zarinski Fundis, 54, died peacefully early Sunday morning April 14, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester following a courageous battle with metastatic lung cancer.
Carolyn was born on August 22, 1964 in Poughkeepsie, NY the daughter of Lynn and Caryl (Anderson) Zarinski.
She graduated from Essex Junction High School and the University of Vermont.
On July 7, 1984, she married Kenneth Fundis at Holy Family Catholic Church in Essex Junction.
She was a member of the VT Youth Orchestra, and loved running, doing marathons and tap dancing. She also loved going to Hampton Beach every summer.
Carolyn was employed for over 11 years at The Howard Center, as the Director of Human Resources. Previously she was employed for VT Electric Co-op as Manager of Human Resources.
In addition to her husband Ken, she is survived by her son John Fundis of Milton, her daughter Katie Fundis and her friend David Melkonian of Barre, her mother Caryl Hamel and her step-father Alex of Essex Junction and by her brother Michael Zarinski of Medford, OR.
Carolyn's family would like to thank her friends at The Howard Center for their love and support during her difficult journey.
At Carolyn's request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 15, 2019