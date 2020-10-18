Carroll Everett Zeno, Jr.



Starksboro, VT - Carroll Everett Zeno, Jr., 73, of Starksboro, VT, passed away peacefully on October 15th, 2020, with his family by his side.



He was the eldest son of the late Carroll, Sr and Ruthena (Shepard) Zeno and grew up on the family farm in Starksboro.



Starting in 1970, he worked for Blodgett Ovens for 35 years and retired in 2005.



He was devoted to the land. In the early 1980's he started Zeno's Christmas Tree Farm. He enjoyed using his Ford tractors, haying the fields and managing his Woodlot with his expert chainsawing skills. His work ethic and determination served as a role model for his children and grandchildren.



He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren including watching their sports. At soccer games you would often hear him say "boot the ball." He also was a big fan of UVM Men's basketball, NFL, and NASCAR.



Carroll is survived by his wife Peggy, married fifty-four years, daughter Michele, her husband Steve Fox, and grandson Nick of Starksboro, VT,



Daughter Kelly, and her husband Kris Nolan and grandsons Nathan and Ian of Elmore, VT, son Darren and Melissa Zeno, and grandchildren Sam, Gwen, Maddison and Zoe of Starksboro, VT.



Siblings Paul Zeno and his wife Debbie of Cornwall, Brian Zeno and his wife Sue of Starksboro, Maurice Horn of Rutland, VT and his in-laws David and Linda Carlson of Milton, VT, Robert and Eleanor Francis of Williston, VT, and Gary and Beth Francis of Underhill, VT. Traveling Companions, Cousins Ralph and Martha Cota and many family and friends. We would like to thank UVM Pulmonary Fibrosis clinic and the McClure Miller Respite House for his care.









