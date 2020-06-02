Caryn Bartlett
Caryn Bartlett

Essex - Caryn L. Bartlett, 49, passed away on May 24, 2020 in her boyfriends arms at their home. She was born on November 9, 1970 in Burlington to Larry & Shirley Bartlett. She loved the NY Yankee's, Dallas Cowboys and music. She adored her special grandsons, they brought her joy and happiness. Her favorite activity was playing Corn Hole with her friends. She will be deeply missed by many.

Caryn leaves behind her mom, dad, three daughters, Ashley, Allison & Alyssa, four special grandsons Thomas, Jaxon, Luke and Tripp, two sisters Dawn and Stephanie. Her very special friend Sue and her dog Buddy and kitty Eva, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Per Caryn's wishes a private Celebration of Life will be held with close family and friends. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
