|
|
Casey J. Draper
Essex Jct. - 5/18/71 - 9/10/19
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Casey. After a short but hard fought illness Casey surrendered peacefully Tuesday evening. He was surrounded by his immediate, extended and chosen family, friends and loved ones.
Casey grew up in Lake Placid. As a child, he loved to do crafts and cook. He had a flare for fashion and all things beautiful. This translated well to his many years in the jewelry business bringing light and joy to countless people, clients, customers, co-workers, friends and family. His fearlessness and fabulous heart were unmatched. He was always the caretaker and nurturer, master chef, lover of animals and all things sparkling and radiant. Casey will be forever missed by the many lives he touched.
Casey was predeceased by his father Charles "Charlie" Draper. He is survived by his mother Margaret "Peg" Draper, three brothers, Brian and his partner Kim, Cory and his wife Tammy, Charles "Chip" and his wife Leah. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom he cherished deeply. Per Casey's request, there will be no services but a private celebration of life at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with M.B.Clark funeral home of Lake Placid. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are welcome.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019