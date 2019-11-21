|
Catherine Alice Donaghy
Catherine Alice Donaghy, 87, passed away November 18 , 2019, in Winter Haven, FL. She was born in Elmore, VT on March 8, 1932 to Clifford G. and Ethel (Calkins) Gates. On December 28, 1950, in Hardwick, VT, she married Archie Donaghy who predeceased her in 1992. During their 42 years of marriage Catherine and Archie made many happy memories together.
Catherine was a quality control manager at IBM. In her spare time she enjoyed bingo and crocheting special gifts for family and friends. She loved family and friends deeply as she was loved by so many. Catherine will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her; she was a very special lady.
Left behind to cherish her memory are John and Gloria; Lee and Cynthia; Dale and Jane; Archie and Lyn; and Gail and Dean. Also surviving are grandchildren Michelle, Laurie, Brian, Peter, Jessica, Jade, Catherine, Keith, Roxanne, Salena, Jennifer, Joey, Jamie; 17 great and 11 great-great grandchildren; sisters Ruth, Rita and Sylvia.
In addition to her husband Archie, Catherine was predeceased by her daughter Gail in 2010.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a prayer service at 12:00 pm at Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019