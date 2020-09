Catherine CanadayRichmond - Catherine "Cathy" Lynn Douglas (Talbot) Canaday, passed away the morning of September 3rd, 2020 at her home after an unexpected bout with cancer.A remembrance will be held on Sept 26th, from 2-7pm at the Jericho Community Center, Jericho, Vt. Casual dress required so she will recognize you. Mask and social distancing rules apply. Light food and BYOB refreshments will be available. For more information please go to awrfh.com