Catherine Jean Bessette-Kirby
Burlington - In loving memory of Catherine Jean Bessette-Kirby born in Burlington, VT. Catherine was 44 years old, and was living in Colchester, Vermont at the time of her passing. We are sadden by this tremendous loss, this past Saturday 1/11/2020, in Hogansburg, NY at her favorite casino.
She was a loving, supportive wife of Gerald (Jay) Kirby Jr. Catherine was the perfect mother of two daughters, Maranda (26) and Myra (21); their partners Cody and Matt; and her dog son Oliver of Burlington. She was the stepmother of three children, Malichi, Jonah and Rainia. She was the daughter of Sally Bessette and Carl Bessette. She was the oldest sister of five, Jamie, Krista, Molly, Freya and Leah. She was a funny, energetic and loving aunt of 10, Jack, Alana, William, Matthieu, Kimberly, Eric, Lyla, Jaydin, Kelsey and Ophelia.
Catherine was a beautiful and bright soul that lit up every room she walked in to. She was a constant example of a genuine human being; she never left anyone behind or out.
Gerald met Catherine at Broad Acres bingo, became best of friends and on June ninth of 2014 Gerald became her other half. Catherine knew almost all of Vermont. She was known for her beautiful smile and radiant blue eyes. She gifted her resilient attitude, forgiving love and true guidance on any type of person no matter their hardships, and this was what was special about her. She will be missed more then anything in the world, we love you so much.
Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fri. Jan. 17 at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sat. Jan. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral on Allen St. in Burlington with interment to follow in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020