Catherine Lee (Butler) Perra
Catherine Lee Perra (Butler)

Catherine Lee Perra (Butler), 58, beloved wife of Stephen Perra died at home on July 2, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born July 8, 1961 in Burlington, VT to William and Helen (Sampson) Butler. Cathie graduated from Essex Junction High School in 1979, graduated valedictorian with a bachelor's in education, and later pursued her passion for helping others as a registered nurse. She and Stephen moved to Tolland in 1994 where they raised their family. Cathie enjoyed gardening, baking, and visiting the beaches of Cape Cod. She was known for baking her famous Christmas bread during the holiday season. Cathie was dedicated to her family and made everyone feel loved and special. She brought joy and light everywhere she went. Besides her husband and parents, Cathie is also survived by her children Brendan and Amanda; her sisters Karen Bushey and Patricia Roy; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Catherine Perra to support cancer research and patient care at www.dana-farber.org/gift. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
