Cathleen C. LeClair
Cathleen C. LeClair left us to be with her God on December 19, 2019 at the Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester, she was 83. Cathleen was born in Torrington, Connecticut on October 9, 1936. Cathleen graduated from Torrington High School in 1954. After graduation she was accepted as an honor student at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut. Upon Graduating with honors, she began her teaching career at Swift Junior High School in Watertown, Connecticut. In 1961, Cathleen and her husband moved to Washington, DC where she resumed teaching at Rolling Crest Junior High School. After the birth of her first child, Cathleen chose to be a stay at home mother until she resumed her beloved teaching career at Essex High School. She remained at Essex until her retirement in 2003.
Cathleen is survived by her beloved husband Paul, her daughter Helen-Marie Jurnak, her son John and his wife Louise George, her daughter Mary D'Arrigo and her husband Frank and her sons Paul Jr. and Matthew LeClair. She is also survived by her six loving grandsons.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel on the campus of St. Michael's College in Colchester. Burial will take place in the Spring at Merrill Cemetery in Colchester.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation and respect to the entire staff of Green Mountain Nursing Home. The care and love shown to Cathleen will always be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, people are encouraged to make a donation in Cathleen's name to Campus Ministry, Saint Michaels College.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019