1/1
Cecile Cushing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecile Cushing

Cecile Cushing, 98, passed away peacefully at Elderwood on Saturday Aug. 8, 2020. She was born in Winooski on Dec. 5, 1921 the daughter of Bruno and Marion (Baril) Ledoux. Her mom died when she was 3 years old and Cecile spent 15 years at St. Joseph Orphanage until she went to live with Henry and Alpha Fontaine. She had worked at the Woolen Mill during WWII and later at the laundry at Mary Fletcher Hospital, but mostly she was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.

She married Robert Cushing, the love of her life, on Feb. 14, 1946 in St. Joseph Church. He predeceased her on Feb. 3, 1990. She had been a longtime member of St. Joseph and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parishes. She was a longtime resident of 3 Cathedral Square. Cecile always had a wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful smile. She was very kind and generous and always up to date with what was happening in the world. She loved doing crossword puzzles.

Cecile is survived by 3 daughters, Elaine Barton of Winooski, Rosemary (Rodie) Marcotte of Burlington and Laurie and husband Gregory Allen of Huntington; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. The youngest in her family, she was predeceased by 7 siblings; two sons-in-law, Eli Barton and Robert Marcotte; a grandson, Danny Barton and a great grandson, Timothy Wellinger.

Visiting hours will be at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington on Friday, Aug. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Cathedral with interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

"To our Angel, until we meet again" Your loving family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Elaine and Rodie, I am so sorry. Your Mom and Dad used to come to the house every year for a class reunion and cook out. She always had a smile and whenever I saw her she was smiling. Margaret Lefebvre Dorey
Margaret Lefebvre Dorey
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved