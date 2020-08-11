Cecile Cushing



Cecile Cushing, 98, passed away peacefully at Elderwood on Saturday Aug. 8, 2020. She was born in Winooski on Dec. 5, 1921 the daughter of Bruno and Marion (Baril) Ledoux. Her mom died when she was 3 years old and Cecile spent 15 years at St. Joseph Orphanage until she went to live with Henry and Alpha Fontaine. She had worked at the Woolen Mill during WWII and later at the laundry at Mary Fletcher Hospital, but mostly she was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.



She married Robert Cushing, the love of her life, on Feb. 14, 1946 in St. Joseph Church. He predeceased her on Feb. 3, 1990. She had been a longtime member of St. Joseph and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parishes. She was a longtime resident of 3 Cathedral Square. Cecile always had a wonderful sense of humor and a beautiful smile. She was very kind and generous and always up to date with what was happening in the world. She loved doing crossword puzzles.



Cecile is survived by 3 daughters, Elaine Barton of Winooski, Rosemary (Rodie) Marcotte of Burlington and Laurie and husband Gregory Allen of Huntington; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. The youngest in her family, she was predeceased by 7 siblings; two sons-in-law, Eli Barton and Robert Marcotte; a grandson, Danny Barton and a great grandson, Timothy Wellinger.



Visiting hours will be at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington on Friday, Aug. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Joseph Cathedral with interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.



"To our Angel, until we meet again" Your loving family.









