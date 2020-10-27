Cecile G. Savage
Cecile G. Savage, 78, died unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday October 21, 2020. She was born in Burlington on April 11, 1942, the daughter of the late Gerard and Theresa (Boisvert) Brault.
Cecile graduated from Rice High School in 1960. She married Richard G. Savage at St. Joseph Church on June 30, 1962. She worked for the VNA, dedicating her love and care for her beloved daughter Karen. Cecile never missed a birthday or special occasion, always sending a homemade card. She also never refused an offer to go out to eat or shopping and enjoyed attending the senior lunches.
Cecile and her family were longtime parishioners of St. Joseph Cathedral Church in Burlington, Vermont. Cecile and her husband Richard owned the Essex Bowling Lanes, where they enjoyed many years of bowling leagues with family and friends. Cecile will always be remembered for her kind loving heart, her selflessness, her dedication and support for her family, especially for her daughter Karen. She had boundless love for everyone and everything.
Cecile is survived by her daughter Karen with whom she shared a special bond. They were devoted to each others happiness. She is survived by her sister Rachel and brother-in-law Kenneth O'Brien Jr. who were her trusted companions. She is survived by her brother Marcel Brault, his wife Nancy and brother Michael Brault; her sister and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Steve Sumner, Lawrence Fontaine and Chuck Alberts. She is also survived by daughter-in-law, Kathy Sullivan and grandchildren, Haley, Dylan and Victoria. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews and godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2010 and her son Kevin in 1989. She was predeceased by sisters, Rita Fontaine and Doris Alberts in 2014 and sister-in-law Linda Brault.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Cathedral on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 am with interment to follow in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to American Diabetes Association
.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors. Kindly wear a mask to the funeral service.