Cecile Rose Bouchard BergeronShelburne - Cecile Rose Bouchard Bergeron passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020 at The Residence at Shelburne Bay.Cecile was born in Bedford, Quebec, Canada on August 1, 1926, daughter of the late Leopold and Donalda Bouchard (Galipeau), and was the second of five children. Cecile is survived by her brother Andre Bouchard and her sisters, Yvette Shaloux and Lorraine Quirion. She was predeceased by her sister Leotine Tougas.Cecile grew up on her family's farm in Quebec until the age of eighteen and then moved to Winooski, Vermont where she worked at the Woolen Mill. She felt quite at home living in Winooski with her family and among a vibrant French Canadian community.She married Robert Bergeron (predeceased) on May 31, 1952, sharing their lives together for 54 years. They both enjoyed their weekly ritual of dinner and dancing with friends on Saturday nights. Cecile and Robert lived in Winooski for over 50 years where they raised a family of eight children. She was considered by her family and many others to be the quintessential home maker and mother. In addition to raising her family, she was known in the community for providing daycare services for many local families. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, entertaining and spending time with her family. She gave generously of her time and loving support to help others and her unwavering faith in God was the centerpiece of her life.She is survived by her loving family, Michael Bergeron of NH, Peter and Sue Bergeron of North Hero, VT, Diane Blackburn of Sarasota, FL , Charles and Denise Bergeron of Holden, MA , Christine Bergeron and Judy Stange of San Antonio, TX, Michael and Elizabeth Paxson of Dorset, VT, Veronica Monticolombi of San Antonio, TX and Tom and Hitomi Bergeron of San Antonio, TX and twelve grandchildren.Visiting hours will be held on August 17, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at LaVigne Funeral Home located at 132 Main Street in Winooski. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Cecile's life will be held on August 18, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski. Her burial will follow in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bayada Hospice at 354 Mountain View Drive, Suite 305, Colchester, VT 05446.