Celine Marie (Martelle) Teeson
Colchester - Celine was unexpectedly taken from her family and friends on July 30th while kayaking on Lake Champlain. She loved the lake and enjoyed it daily. A heartfelt thank you goes to the community of first responders who came to her aid.
Celine was born May 16th, 1946 to Rita and Celse Martelle. She grew up in Burlington and was a proud graduate of Rice Memorial High School in 1964. She worked in the real estate business for over 40 years.
She married her best friend Mac Teeson on June 18, 1983. In 1985, they opened Teeson Real Estate which she continued to operate. Celine was a Realtor®, who negotiated tirelessly for every client, and she continued to work because she enjoyed helping people realize their dreams. She was very active in the local, state and National Association of Realtors. She served on many committees and held every NVBR leadership position including the presidency in 1993. In 1997 Celine received the Realtor® of the Year Award by NVBR and VAR. She also held many leadership positions at VAR including serving as President in 1999. In 2009 she was honored with NVBR's Distinguished Service Award. She advocated for legislative initiatives and represented Vermont at the national level as NAR's federal political coordinator to Senator Leahy. In recent years Celine volunteered as a park ranger, educating young children at Saguaro National Park.
Celine's greatest love was her children and grandchildren and the times shared with them. She enjoyed kayaking, boating, golfing and travelling. Celine fulfilled many dreams including recent family vacations.
She was predeceased by her husband Mac Teeson in 2015, her dear friend John Duncan, her parents, Celse and Rita Martelle, her sister Lisa Martelle, her sister-in-law, Cherise Teeson.
She is survived by her son, Marc Courcy and wife, Vanessa, her daughter, Sheri Hill and husband Shawn; her three grandchildren who were clearly her pride and joy, Jake Courcy, Rachel and Anna Hill. She leaves two sisters and a brother and their spouses, Anne Marie and Allen Kieslich, Bernadette and Lee Graham, Paul and Betsy Martelle, a brother-in-law, Peter Teeson, as well as many nieces and nephews, and very special friends in Vermont, New Hampshire and Fort Myers.
A celebration of Celine's life will be held on Tuesday, August 6th from 4-7pm at All Souls Interfaith Gathering, Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne. Please bring memories to share. In lieu of flowers, donations in Celine's honor can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or Colchester Technical Rescue.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 2, 2019