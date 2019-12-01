Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Couture
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene (Burbo) Couture


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene (Burbo) Couture Obituary
Charlene (Burbo) Couture

Burlington - Charlene E. Couture, 65, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her daughters and sons-in-law, Jean and Terrie Ruger's home in Ticonderoga, NY.

She was born in Burlington on Jan. 16, 1954, the daughter of Joseph R., Sr. and Helen (Longway) Burbo.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-7 pm when her funeral will begin at 7 pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. Later interment will be in Milton Village Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to either: 110 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401 or , 55 Day Ln., Williston, VT 05495. For a full obituary, please visit our website at www.elmwoodmeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -