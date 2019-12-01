|
Charlene (Burbo) Couture
Burlington - Charlene E. Couture, 65, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at her daughters and sons-in-law, Jean and Terrie Ruger's home in Ticonderoga, NY.
She was born in Burlington on Jan. 16, 1954, the daughter of Joseph R., Sr. and Helen (Longway) Burbo.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 6-7 pm when her funeral will begin at 7 pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. Later interment will be in Milton Village Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to either: 110 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401 or , 55 Day Ln., Williston, VT 05495. For a full obituary, please visit our website at www.elmwoodmeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019