|
|
Charlene Lynn (Bensen) Sundheim
Hudson, NY - Charlene Lynn (Bensen) Sundheim, 71 of Hudson, New York, passed away on November 19, 2019, at Albany Medical Center following a seven-year illness with Multiple Myeloma. Charlene was born in Keene, N.H. to Harold and Eleanor Bensen on August 11, 1948.
She went to South Burlington High School and then the University of Vermont. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in English and a concentration in French. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for various companies throughout her life.
On May 30, 1981, she married Robert W. Sundheim. They later adopted two daughters, Amy and Catherine and raised and supported them throughout their childhood in Hudson.
Charlene is survived by her mother, Eleanor (Brugge) Bensen of Corinth, Vt.; her husband Robert Sundheim of Hudson; her two daughters, Amy Hathway (Bill) of Freeville, N.Y., and Catherine Peck (Jason) of Chatham; a granddaughter Myla Peck of Chatham; her sibling Craig Bensen (Deb) of Cambridge, Vt.; nephew Ben Bensen (Ilse) of Rock Hill, S.C.; and other sibling Clark Bensen (Cynthia) of Lake Ridge, Va.; and nieces, Meredith Calabrese (Mark) of Falls Church, Va. and Stafford Bensen (Jeffery Grover) of Somerville, Mass.
Charlene was predeceased by her father Harold Bensen; and her niece Amanda Bensen Fiegl.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of the medical professionals, friends, and family who supported her throughout her journey with Multiple Myeloma.
A funeral service was held in the Clearview Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 275 Schodack Dr., Castleton-on-Hudson at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23.
A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2020 in Speculator, N.Y.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be sent to Gospel Volunteers Inc. P.O. Box 250, Speculator, NY 12164; or The Christian Missionary Alliance's Great Commission Fund online at www.cmaalliance.org "
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019