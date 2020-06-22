Charlene (Cartier) Welsh
Burlington - Charlene (Cartier) Welsh passed away on June 20, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born in Burlington, Vermont the daughter of Richard and Charlotte (Burke) Cartier. Charlene was a graduate of Cathedral High School. She was married on August 2, 1958 in Cathedral of Immaculate Conception to Leland Welsh. Charlene spent most of her career in the banking industry first at the Howard Bank and then at Green Mountain Credit Union. She was the family organizer of parties, vacations and finances.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leland Welsh; two children, Wendy (Welsh) LaBonte (Andrew); Marty Welsh (Jennifer); grandchildren Charlotte LaBonte, Victoria Welsh, Molly Welsh and Rebecca Welsh; her sister Margaret (Cartier) Allard (Harvey); her sister-in-law Ellie (Hogan) Cartier and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Richard Cartier of Rutland.

There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marks Church with interment following at New Mount Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Avenue. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 121 Connor Way, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
